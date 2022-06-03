Poland-sponsored temporary towns to house 20,000 people in Ukraine

Up to 20,000 Ukrainians will be offered shelter in temporary shipping-container towns, established by the Polish government, Bartosz Cichocki, the Polish ambassador to Kyiv, has told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Mr. Cichocki said on Friday that the towns are a way of supporting people who have lost their homes in the war.

“The shipping container town in Borodyanka is the second such facility, after one built in Lviv, which was opened by [Polish] Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki,” he said. “The construction of a town in Bucha is also being completed.”

According to the ambassador, Ukraine would like the programme to be extended to the Chernihiv region, where a large number of council houses have been destroyed and many people have lost their homes.

“Ultimately, the programme is to provide temporary shelter to 20,000 people from various regions of Ukraine, not only the Kyiv region,” he said.