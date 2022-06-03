Poland will make up for Russian coal shortfall says dep minister

Poland has secured alternative supplies for all 8 million tonnes of coal that it lost after the government banned Russian coal imports owing to Moscow’s war on Ukraine, a deputy climate minister has said.

Malgorzata Golinska told a local radio broadcaster on Friday that individual Polish customers, small heating plants and small companies used to be the main recipients of Russian and Belarusian coal.

“We’re making efforts to secure coal supplies for the market of individual recipients,” Golinska said.

She added that the government had secured imports of over 8 million tonnes of coal, “which is exactly how much we used to import from Russia.”

Golinska said the replacement coal will be shipped from such countries as Columbia, Australia and South Africa.