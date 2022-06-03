Most Russian hi-tech gear has parts sold by US and EU companies: report

Invited by Ukrainian services to take apart advanced Russian gear, Conflict Armament Research investigators found out that “almost all of it included parts from companies based in the United States and the European Union: microchips, circuit boards, engines, antenna and other equipment,” the New York Times reported.

“Advanced Russian weapons and communications systems have been built around Western chips,” investigator Damien Spleeters of the Conflict Armament Research said, adding that Russian companies had enjoyed access to an “unabated supply” of Western technology for decades.

While global restrictions on sending advanced technology to Russia are limiting the Kremlin’s military capacities, clearly enough they do not work retrospectively on the US- and EU-made state-of-the-art equipment that Moscow has already managed to stockpile over the years.

Still, as Mr Spleeters’ in-depth research showed, cutting-edge components are making their way into Russia even when sanctions and embargos apply.

Some party deliberately removes manufacturing marks on hi-tech components used by Russians

Over a week’s visit to Ukraine last month, Conflict Armament Research’s two investigators disassembled whatever piece of advanced Russian hardware they could find, such as small laser range finders and guidance sections of cruise missiles.

It turned out, as the New York Times reported, that Mr Spleeters’ analyses unmasked the Russian military’s creative methods to bypass restrictions on technology imports. One such way is “buying foreign products by way of front companies, third countries or civil distributors”. Russia could turn to the same methods to circumvent sanctions.

Moreover, “Mr Spleeters’s research has revealed efforts by some actors to disguise the presence of Western technology in Russian equipment.” As reported by the New York Times, during his trip to Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, the investigator and his colleague removed three casings containing advanced Azart encrypted radios, which provide secure communication channels for Russian forces.

While the first two contained microchips with parts of their manufacturing marks carefully obliterated, very likely to disguise their origin, the third radio’s identical chip possibly slipped by the Russian censors showing it had been made by a company based in the US.

The investigation has not revealed who had made the markings unreadable or when the chips were delivered to Russia just yet. Mr Spleeters said the attempt to mask the radio chips’ origin was intentional.

“It was neatly erased, maybe with a tool to take out just one line of markings,” Mr Spleeters said. “Someone knew exactly what they were doing.”

Other pieces of Russia’s hi-tech that ended up on the investigators’ workbenches were the remnants of three different Russian surveillance drones, two of them called Orlan and Tachyon, along with a previously unknown model that Ukrainian officials dubbed Kartograf. “Inside the Orlan, they found six separate parts from companies with headquarters in the United States, and one each from companies based in Switzerland and Japan,” the New York Times wrote.

Meanwhile, the other two drones contained parts from corporations in the United States as well as in China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Sweden, and Taiwan.

To recall, last month US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the US was not seeing any systematic circumvention of the export controls by any country, including China, which aligned itself with Russia before and during the invasion of Ukraine. According to Ms Raimondo, as reported by the New York Times, companies were making independent decisions not to engage with Russia, even though the country was “trying very hard to get around” the global coalition of allies that had imposed export controls.

A Ukrainian security service officer who accompanied Mr Spleeters and his colleague commented on the Western findings boosting Russian weapons by saying: “It’s just business.”

For his part, Mr Spleeters said that “it’s a big business, and people were just selling chips and not caring or not able to know what they’d be used for eventually. I don’t think they’d be able to know who’d use them and for what purpose.”

Do the sanctions stop the inflow of hi-tech to Russia

It remains unclear whether the recently imposed sanctions would result in a fundamental reduction of these kinds of supplies to Moscow, Mr Spleeters said.

As data compiled by Matthew C. Klein, an economics researcher tracking the effect of the export controls, showed, Russian imports of manufactured goods from nine major economies for which data is available were down 51 percent in April compared with the average from September 2021 to February 2022.

What the sanctions do, however, is the halting of direct technological exports from the US and dozens of partner nations to Russia. They go even farther placing limitations on certain high-tech goods that are manufactured anywhere in the world using American machinery, software, or blueprints. This translates into a reality in which countries that are not in the sanctions coalition with the US and Europe must also follow the rules or potentially face their sanctions.

“The democracies can replicate the effect of well-targeted bombing runs with the right set of sanctions precisely because the Russian military depends on imported equipment,” Mr Klain said.