Ukraine investigates deportation of children to Russia as possible genocide

Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor announced in an interview.

International humanitarian law classifies the forced mass deportation of people during a conflict as a war crime. “Forcibly transfering children” in particular qualifies as genocide, the most serious of war crimes, under the 1948 Genocide Convention that outlawed the intent to destroy – in whole or in part – a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, who is overseeing multiple war crimes inquiries in Ukraine, said “we have more than 20 cases about the forcible transfer of people” to Russia from various regions across the eastern European country since the invasion began on February 24.

“From the first days of the war, we started this case about genocide,” Ms. Venediktova told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that, amid the chaos and destruction wrought by Russia’s assault, focusing on the removal of children offered the best way to secure the evidence needed to meet the rigorous legal definition of genocide.

She declined to provide a number for how many victims had been forcibly transferred. However, Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said in mid May that Russia had relocated more than 210,000 children during the conflict, part of more than 1.2 million Ukrainians who Kyiv said have been deported against their will.

Gathering evidence complicated by the war

The Genocide Convention – a treaty adopted by the UN General Assembly in the wake of the Nazi Holocaust – specifies five acts that could each constitute the crime, if committed with genocidal intent: killing members of a group, causing them serious bodily or mental harm, imposing living conditions intended to destroy the group, preventing births, and forcibly transferring children out of the group.

⚡️ Prosecutor General estimates Russians commit about 200-300 war crimes in Ukraine every day.

The estimated number includes the crimes committed in the territories occupied by Russia, according to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

May 31, 2022

Ms. Venediktova said the investigations to build a genocide case – covering the forced deportation of children and other acts – were targeting areas from northern Ukraine down to Mykolaiv and Kherson on the southern coast. But the gathering of evidence was being complicated by the war, she said.

A spokesperson for the International Criminal Court (ICC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment on genocide investigations by Ukraine.

People are living in subways in #Ukraine "without knowing what tomorrow will bring", says #ICC Chief Prosecutor Khan.

He hopes this Joint Investigation Team being assembled w/#Eurojust provides accountability for war crimes happening now "that should no longer be tolerated." pic.twitter.com/bPyaEdi5Hx

May 31, 2022

The Court opened its own war crimes investigation in the country in early March, but its Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan declined to go into detail about which crimes his office would be examining. It has sent 42 experts, prosecutors, and staff to Ukraine and plans to open an office in Kyiv, he said.