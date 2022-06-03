Opposition leader welcomes recovery plan acceptance, hopes for new trend

Speaking on private news channel TVN24 on Friday, Tusk said he hoped the EC's acceptance of the plan would mean an end to "this absurd period in the history of Poland, this powerful row over the rule of law, the devastation of the Polish judicial system."

Lech Muszyński/PAP

Donald Tusk, leader of Poland’s main opposition party, Civic Platform (PO), has said he hopes the European Commission (EC)’s acceptance of the country’s recovery plan heralds a new and positive relationship between Warsaw and Brussels.

Tusk was speaking a day after Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission (EC) president, officially confirmed its long-awaited approval of Poland’s National Recovery Plan (KPO), which outlines how it intends to spend billions of euros in post-pandemic recovery funding, on Thursday.

The commission’s approval of the plan must be confirmed by the other 26 European Union member states within four weeks, but it paves the way for Warsaw finally gaining access to EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in loans.

Speaking on private news channel TVN24 on Friday, Tusk said he hoped the EC’s acceptance of the plan would mean an end to “this absurd period in the history of Poland, this powerful row over the rule of law, the devastation of the Polish judicial system.”

Tusk was referring to a protracted dispute between Warsaw and Brussels over changes to the Polish judicial system, which the EU regards as threat to the rule of law. The dispute had led to the delay of the KPO’s approval, and ended with the Polish government adhering to an EU court ruling calling for the closure of a judicial disciplinary tribunal, which had been at the heart of the clash.

The PO leader said that he was “very glad” that the EC had decided to treat Poland as “fully European country” despite the country failing, he alleged, to meet European rule-of-law standards.

“The fact that the government has had to pull back from its idiotic actions against the Polish judiciary, the legal system, which were very dangerous in their consequences, is also to be rejoiced,” he added.

He went on to say that he realised a presidential bill amending the law on the Supreme Court that will liquidate the disciplinary tribunal was not a serious change but a “tiny step” in the right direction and a chance for the funding to be unblocked.

Tusk added that a question mark remained over the “elemental rationality” of the government and of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, highlighting in this regard penalties imposed on Poland by Brussels.

Last October, the European Court of Justice imposed a fine on Poland of one million euros a day for failure to disband the tribunal.

“In this way we have lost not only from various fines, it’s already over a billion (zloties – PAP), but we should already have had that money in the country long ago. We lost our advances irretrievable, the zloty suffered from that, so inflation rose,” he said.

The opposition leader commented on the fact that funding would only be released once milestones have been negotiated with Brussels, pointing out that Morawiecki had been one of the European Council members that had accepted a conditionality mechanism, tying funding to observance of the rule of law.

“That means the money is for those countries that respect the treaties and the issue of the rule of law; that is his decision, not mine,” Tusk argued. “By agreeing to that, and at the same time not fulfilling the obligations, it is he who in small quotation marks is robbing Poland of this money.”

He pointed out that the payment of funds is still not certain and accused the government of “compromising” itself and trying to compromise Poland in the eyes of Europe, saying they had to backtrack sharply on their judicial reforms, to everyone’s cost in Poland.