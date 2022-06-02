Business Arena 02.06

Business Arena is presented David Kennedy, exploring the global economy from the heart of Europe.

David is joined by his Dr Deepmala Mahla, Vice President of Humanitarian Affairs at Care International to discuss the next Global food crisis and how to combat it.

The show also touches on the approval of the sixth sanctions package, the African Development Bank is lobbying rich nations to use their rights to IMF reserve assets to help it raise funding to support poorer countries, and a shortage of lifeguards in the US.