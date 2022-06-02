<p>Poland’s Most Famous Magician: Magic of Y</p>

Patrick Ney/TFN

Dive into the world of magic with ‘Y’. In this episode of Heart of Poland, Patrick Ney discovers the best-kept secrets of Poland’s most famous magician. Stay until the end to see Y read Patrick’s mind and totally blow him away, leaving him speechless.

Y is a Polish magician and illusionist who has performed for Robert Lewandowski, Alvaro Soler, Jared Leto and many other international stars. In 2012, he was a semi-finalist of the show ‘Mam Talent’ and then started a YouTube channel, ‘Magic of Y’, which has nearly 1 million subscribers. He also had his own TV show on TVN Style in which he performed magic for Polish celebrities. In addition, he’s the author of a book on how to become a magician and designs original decks of cards.