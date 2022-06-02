Life after life, or a decade of being held captive by a rapist

Balloons, burgers, and barbecue ribs. Cleveland celebrates another anniversary of the release of Ariel Castro’s victims. Even though Amanda, Gina, and Michelle want to erase those years from their memory, the past won’t let them forget.

This story is so unlikely, that when local radio in Cleveland Ohio reported on May 6, 2013, that three women were freed from the hands of the kidnapper, only a few initially believed it. There were also those who believed that the newsreader simply made a mistake. Ten years in captivity?

But soon the names of the abductees were revealed. Amanda, Gina, and Michelle. All three women have disappeared in Cleveland in the last ten years. For city councilors, social activists, and law enforcement personnel, the fact that in their city, in a quiet neighborhood right next door, the drama of these women played out for years, is a disgrace to this day.

Therefore, for nine years now, on May 6, they have been holding ceremonies to commemorate the release of Amanda, Gina, and Michelle. It has not mattered that none of the victims ever appeared at these celebrations.

A man next door

August 23, 2002, Tremont district. 21-year-old Michelle Knight is in a hurry to arrive in time for a meeting with a social worker, to discuss custody of her son Joey. If she was late she could lose Joey forever. Joey has been in court custody since he entered ER with a fall injury. Michelle cannot count on her mother who says at the last minute that she has her own business and can’t drop her off.

Michelle is forced to walk. She wanders around, lost with the destination’s address on a piece of paper. Finally pops into the grocery store to ask for directions. When a man from the neighborhood offers to drop her off at the designated place in 10 minutes, she cannot believe her luck.

She knows him. It’s Ariel Castro, Emily’s father, who lives just two houses away from her. Ariel has lived alone since separating from the mother of his children, but Michelle knows his friendly face well. She is not used to nice gestures. Neither from relatives nor strangers. As a child, she was bullied at school. Due to her short stature, she was called a midget. She dreamed of a career in the fire department and later wanted to be a vet.

Everything changed when she was attacked and raped at the age of 17. She became pregnant and had to quit her studies. She did not have the mother’s support, and knew that after giving birth she would have to take care of her son alone. Dreams of graduating from high school and college burst like soap bubbles. But she was yet to face the worst.

When she leaves home on August 23, 2002 to attend Joey’s custody meeting and misses it, everyone assumes she chickened out, abandoned her little son, and ran away. Only one person, her mother, does not believe in her escape.

Day and night, the woman hangs up leaflets with Michelle’s photo all over Cleveland. Eventually, the police agree to place Michelle in the missing persons database. Yet only for a year. After this time, she is removed from the list. It was established, in accordance with the original hypothesis, that Michelle left the family of her own free will.

Click here to read the full article.

By Maria Radzik



Translated by sj