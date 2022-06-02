There are some who even cover their genitals with tattoos

Tats aren’t for crybabies. In criminal circles they’re done by amateurs, sometimes in a brutal way – such as with the tip of a pen or a sharp tool dipped in permanent ink – without anesthesia. If anything, down goes a high-proof drink.

Where does the word come from? From the Tahitian “tatu” i.e. “to mark something”. Indeed – what’s the meaning of tattoos?

It’s easier to answer this question from the point of view of a historian. It’s harder to fathom the reasons why modern fashion – whether high or street fashion (the leading one) – approved of tattoos as a an indispensable component of the human landscape across various cultures and temperatures.

A test for pain and infection

If some phenomenon becomes sufficiently popular to call it fashion – it’s certain that various kinds of professionals will take an interest in it: it will serve as inspiration to artists; and as a subject of research for the given phenomenon for sociologists, anthropologists and ethnographers.

It was hard not to notice the increasing popularity of this type of art – compositions created directly on human skin. Please don’t flinch, they are created at the wish of the individual, with their full consent. And the bearers of these works are tapping their feet with impatience to expose the largest swathes of decorated skin. The best catwalk for the tattooed is of course the beach. But city streets also offer a place to show off.

The show is about to start – as soon as the weather is favorable.

The tattooed will show what they’re carrying on themselves. Arms, shoulders, legs, especially calves, torsos, necklines, bald heads, ears, stomachs and buttocks – all of this can be the foundation for artists with a needle in their hand. Of course, this “field” needs to be prepared first – denuded of hair, smoothed, cured of a rash if need be. In the winter, due to the weather, they had to cover their greatest attractions: pieces of art created on the skin. But they are already flexing their muscles and preparing suitably tailored threads, to show what they could afford. Both financially and pain-wise. Because it costs a lot and hurts a lot. Meaning, it’s paid for in tears. As it needs to be.

If it bothers you, it means – it’s worthwhile. There’s something to fight for, something to brag about.

“I overcame suffering and infection” – that’s the overriding communication coming to us from the tattooed. It means they are healthy and can pass on their genes to the next generation. It’s a subliminal message. On the surface there is information less important to procreation but essential to the creation of their own image. This signal is supposed to ignite the imagination and desire of birds of a feather, though typically not of the same sex.

By Monika Małkowska

Translated by Nicholas Siekierski