President praises EC’s approval of Polish Recovery Plan

Duda made the statement during a joint press conference with EC President Ursula vonder Leyen and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Konstancin-Jeziorna near Warsaw on Thursday.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has expressed satisfaction that his amendments to the Supreme Court law “have led to agreement both in the Polish parliament and in the EU,” and praised the EC’s approval of Poland’s National Recovery Plan (KPO).

Duda made the statement during a joint press conference with EC President Ursula vonder Leyen and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Konstancin-Jeziorna near Warsaw on Thursday.

“I am really very happy as this has a breakthrough significance for Poland to be able to obtain EU funds in the future,” Duda said.

“There is a common Europe – everything which is Poland’s success in the EU is also the EU’s success. And the EU’s success is also a Polish success,” Duda added.

“The funds from the KPO will serve the common good,” Andrzej Duda went on to say.

“The infrastructure which will be financed with these funds, will help build a better world,” Duda added.

The European Commission president officially confirmed the EU executive’s long-awaited approval of Poland’s National Recovery plan, which will enable conditional release of billions of euros in grants and loans to the country.

The commission’s approval of Poland’s recovery plan must be confirmed by the other 26 European Union member states within four weeks. Following their consent, Warsaw will eventually gain access to EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in loans.

Having reached the decision on Wednesday, the EC said Poland’s KPO contained milestones related to important aspects of judicial independence and that Warsaw must show that they have been met before any payment could be made.

The dispute over the rule of law had led to the EC delaying its approval of the KPO, prompting the Polish government to adhere to a European court demand that it liquidate a judicial disciplinary body.