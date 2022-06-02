Poland to get COVID-19 recovery funds after judicial reforms: EC head

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Warsaw on Thursday to mark the acceptance of Poland’s National Recovery Plan, which will unlock billions of euros in COVID-19 recovery funds for the country, Reuters reported.

The European Commission approved the plan on Wednesday, however, the money will not flow until Warsaw makes reforms to the judiciary, the EU executive arm said.

The approval of this plan is linked

to clear commitments by Poland on the independence of the judiciary.

These commitments, taken in the form of milestones, must be fulfilled before any payment can be made. pic.twitter.com/w0q9PC9AzF

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 2, 2022

Poland is to get EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in cheap loans over several years.

The @EU_Commission has endorsed Poland’s €35 billion recovery and resilience plan under #NextGenerationEU

The plan will contribute to the decarbonisation the 🇵🇱 economy while boosting its energy security. https://t.co/stJm8obP6t

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 2, 2022

The Commission has long been at loggerheads with Poland’s government, accusing them of undercutting democracy, and froze Warsaw’s access to the recovery money until it reverses some of the changes they made to the country’s judiciary.

The ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) created a disciplinary chamber for judges that the top EU court struck down as illegal because it supposedly failed to provide safeguards against political meddling.

A sudden change of attitude

Warsaw won praise for taking in some 3.5 million Ukrainian refugees running from the Russian invasion of their country on February 24. The Commission since came under pressure to unlock the funds.

To clear the way, Poland’s parliament voted last Thursday in favour of a bill that would replace the disciplinary chamber for judges with a new body.