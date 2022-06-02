Moldova: 220 fined for wearing symbol of Russian invasion

Over 220 people have been given a penalty for wearing the St. Jerzy in Moldova, which was banned in April by the country’s authorities. The black and orange ribbon is considered a symbol of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Moldova.

On Thursday Viorel Cernauteanu, the director of the Chief Police Inspection (IGP) in Chisinau, stated that those caught wearing ribbons during the Victory Day celebration on May 9 had been fined. He added that so far approximately 112,000 Moldovan lei (5,500 euros) worth of fines had been issued.

Cernauteanu reported that among those given a penalty for wearing the St. George are MPs from the opposition Socialist Party of the Republic of Moldova.

He added that more than 100 people were found wearing the St. Jerzy during various ceremonies on May 9. The identity of these people was determined by police using street surveillance recordings and facial recognition software.