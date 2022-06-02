New military depot will serve to defend freedom says Nato official

Speaking at a ceremony marking the start of construction of the depot in Powidz, west-central Poland, Emanuele Meli said the equipment stored in them would allow the US military to react quickly to any situation.

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

The construction of a Nato military depot in Poland is an investment in the Nato security sector and will help defend the values of the alliance, the chairman of the Nato investment committee said on Thursday.

He added that the depot was part of a readiness and reaction plan, implemented by Nato after the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia. The project approved by Nato, in 2016, has a value of over EUR 100 million, he said.

But the project, Mali continued, had a value greater than just its “monetary” value, as it also served to defend Nato countries and defend the values and freedoms of the alliance.

As part of the investment, 56 ECM-type (Earth Covered Magazines) warehouses as well as administration and service buildings will be built.

Five of the depots will be used by the Polish armed forces and 51 by the US.

There is also a possibility that the depots will be expanded.