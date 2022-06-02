Tennis: Świątek cruises into French Open final

Poland’s Iga Świątek has eased into the final of the women’s singles at the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Paris, with a 6-2, 6-1 win on Thursday against Russian player Daria Kasatkina.

The Polish world number one, who celebrated her 21st birthday earlier this week, extended her winning streak to 34 matches, which equalled the second-longest women’s winning streak of the millennium.

Świątek, who won the trophy in Paris in 2020, will face either American Coco Gauff or Martina Trevisan of Italy for the championship on Saturday.

The Polish player won the Italian Open clay-court tournament in Rome last month, defending her crown and claiming her eighth career singles title.

The 21-year-old, coached by fellow countryman Tomasz Wiktorowski, took over as the new number one in women’s tennis in early April, becoming the first Pole to top the world rankings.