New military depot in Poland will defend freedom: NATO official

The construction of a NATO military depot in Poland is an investment in the NATO security sector and will help defend the values of the alliance, the chairman of the NATO investment committee said on Thursday.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the start of construction of the depot in Powidz, west-central Poland, Emmanuel Mali said the equipment stored in them would allow the US military to react quickly to any situation.

He added that the depot was part of a readiness and reaction plan, implemented by NATO after the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia. The project approved by NATO, in 2016, has a value of over EUR 100 million, he said.

But the project, Mali continued, was worth more than just its “monetary” value, as it also served to defend NATO countries and the values and freedoms of the alliance.

As part of the investment, 56 ECM-type (Earth Covered Magazines) warehouses, as well as administration and service buildings will be built.

Five of the depots will be used by the Polish armed forces and 51 by the US.