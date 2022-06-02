Turkey will give Lithuania Bayraktar drone for free

After Lithuania raised nearly EUR 6 mln to buy a Bayraktar drone from Turkey to give to Ukraine, Turkey announced that they will provide the drone for free, the initiator of the social action, Lithuanian journalist Andrius Tapinas, said on Thursday. The money from the fundraiser will be used for ammunition and aid to Ukraine.

“Baykar will gift a Bayraktar TB2 to Lithuania free of charge and asks those funds go to Ukraine for humanitarian aid,” the Bakyar company wrote on social media.



“Turkey makes a gift to Lithuania – fully equipped combat drone Bayraktar TB2. We shall pay 1.5 million euro to arm it with the best ammunition,” the journalist wrote on Twitter.



He added that “The rest of the money – 4.4 million euro – according to the deal – will go to humanitarian, defensive or rebuilding projects for Ukraine”.



When will the drone be delivered to Ukraine

Bayraktar TB2 should be ready within three weeks, after which the Lithuanian Air Force will import the drone from Turkey and the unmanned aircraft will then be handed over to Ukraine. The Turks have also promised that the drone will be in the colours of Lithuania and Ukraine and will be given a name.



A most pleasent surprise

“Good initiatives do not go unnoticed,” said Lithuanian Deputy Defence Minister Vilius Semeška, who is currently in Turkey.



“We went to Turkey to agree on conditions, production dates, and handover procedures, and they gave us the most pleasant surprise possible. Turkey was impressed by such a great initiative of our small country, and we are extremely grateful for it. Now both the combat drone and additional humanitarian aid will arrive in Ukraine,” Deputy Minister Semeška stated.



The fundraising campaign for the purchase of the Turkish drone was announced at the end of May by well-known Lithuanian journalist and social activist Andrius Tapinas. Almost EUR 6 million were raised in three days. The money was donated by Lithuanians in the country and abroad.