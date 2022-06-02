Opinion: Food shortages a burning issue

When there is a global food crisis we should be growing more but not for fuel.

The price of grain came down by some six percent on Tuesday after Memorial Day, in the hope that the ports in Ukraine would be cleared for export, a prospect many analysts think is unlikely without a military solution.

“The blockade needs to be lifted at the end of June or the first half of July in order for grain to be exported,” economist Mychailo Winnyckyi told TVP World on Wednesday. “We will see what the Russian reaction will be to the sinking of its ships.”

“There’s no room for compromise or negotiation with Putin,” Winnyckyi continued. “Sanctions can be lifted, but only when the military battle is won.”

As has been widely reported, Russia and Ukraine supply some 25 percent of the world’s grain exports and even higher percentages of goods like sunflower oil – of which some 60 percent comes from Ukraine, and the war is disrupting supplies to the developing world. Countries, particularly those in the Horn of Africa, such as Somalia, are likely to suffer famine if shipments do not reach their shores.

At the same time, there is hope that large exporters such as Brazil could partially fill the gap, but it begs the question of whether we could increase production elsewhere in less efficient markets or divert biofuel products to food needs.

On the first point, the answer, at least in the short term, seems to be negative. Farmers tend to make their decisions on what to grow or rear long in advance and tend not to react to food needs.

Back in January, local agribusiness site Farmer.pl quoted a blogger’s calculations of whether it was worth his while to sow wheat. As prices then stood at 342 euro a tonne, by the time he calculated the price of seed, fuel, fertiliser, insecticide, paying for the combine, transport etc, it worked out barely worth his while. Since then the price of grain has risen to just under 400 dollars, but meanwhile, the cost of fuel and fertilizer and labour has gone up.

If a medium-sized Polish farm can’t make money out of growing wheat, then what chance have other European countries got to do so. And buying in food is fine…until there is a war. Most of the interventionist pricing mechanisms given to farmers under the common agriculture policy have been removed, meaning that many farms have moved away from crops that are unprofitable or have simply let fields grow into meadows.

The time may be upon us to question food policies again, as global markets decouple. And while we are at it – to stop burning food as fuel. Both in the EU and in the US, there is a requirement to add up to three percent of biofuel to petrol and diesel. Aid agencies are saying that growing crops for fuel is one of the key factors causing famine in the world. Canarymedia.com calculated that the amount of corn needed to produce enough ethanol to fill up an SUV once could feed a person for a year. Food for thought.