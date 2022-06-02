Poland should feel ‘safe’ says Polish general

Assessing the report, Gen Waldemar Skrzypczak, the former commander of Poland's ground forces, told PAP: "Putin is incapable of starting any military battles with anyone and will not be able to do so for the next five years – Poland can feel safe."

Vladimir Putin will lack the capability to undertake any “military adventures” for the next five years, so Poland should feel “safe,” a former commander of Poland’s ground forces has told PAP.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced on Wednesday that nearly 30,700 Russian soldiers had been killed since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It also added that 1,361 tanks, along with 3,343 armoured vehicles, 208 aircraft, 175 helicopters and 659 artillery systems had been destroyed.

He also added that the losses incurred by the Russian army in terms of equipment would require “many, many years to restore.”

He added that “the intentions of the Russians have ended in failure” and that the army “has suffered a disastrous defeat.”