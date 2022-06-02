Government to push mobile ID app

Adam Andruszkiewicz, minister at Prime Ministers Office, said on Thursday that the government wants the mObywatel to be treated on a par with the actual ID card.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The Polish government wants a mobile identity-card application to have the same legal standing that the actual identification card has.

The mObywatel (mCitizen) app is free, and can be used with the iOS and Android operating systems. In addition to providing users with proof of their identity, the mCitizen app can also store other official documents such as car registration certificates.

Adam Andruszkiewicz, minister at Prime Ministers Office, said on Thursday that the government wants the mObywatel to be treated on a par with the actual ID card.

“We came to the conclusion that the mObywatel application should be legally equated with the plastic ID card,” he said.

Andruszkiewicz added that the government wants the app to be able to confirm its holder’s identity in all places and situations.

He also said that a draft law on the matter was being prepared.