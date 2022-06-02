Vast majority of SMEs support sanctions on Russia and Belarus

Poland’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) almost unanimously back sanctions on Russia and Belarus, even though they may negatively affect their business, a recent study shows.

As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues, 82 percent of respondents are in favour of imposing restrictions on Russia and Belarus, according to a survey run by Keralla Research for the BIG InfoMonitor Debtors Register.

Polish entrepreneurs accept the sanctions, although 54 percent of the respondents believe that the limitations and consequences of the war will have a negative effect on their finances.

BIG InfoMonitor CEO Slawomir Grzelczak pointed out that in the latest survey, the percentage of companies declaring that the war had hurt their operations had fallen.

“Whereas after the first two weeks of the conflict, 20 percent of the surveyed companies reported this problem, after two months, there were only 12 percent,” he said.

The study showed that war-related limitations were felt mainly by transport (18 percent), services (13 percent), construction (12 percent) and industry companies (11 percent).

On the other hand, trade is the greatest beneficiary of the situation in Ukraine with 9 percent of companies declaring more business. The positive impact of the conflict on sales is also noted by 7 percent of service companies.

However, among SME entrepreneurs, there is a fear the war’s long-term effects, such as increases in fuel and energy prices (80 percent) or worsening problems with the availability of raw materials and semi-finished products (40 percent), could affect their businesses.