Four dead, 41 injured after earthquake hits Sichuan

At least four people have been confirmed dead, 41 others injured with one of them in critical condition after an earthquake hit Ya’an City in southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Wednesday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) reported on Thursday.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Lushan County of Ya’an, at 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday. The epicenter, with a depth of 17 km, was monitored at 30.37 degrees north latitude and 102.94 degrees east longitude, the CENC said.

5.9M earthquake hits Sichuan, China today 🇨🇳 Cars destroyed in landslides, 1st June 2022 pic.twitter.com/o3gDtspZtx

— #كابتن_غازي_عبداللطيف (@CaptainGhazi) June 1, 2022

The quake was followed by another 4.5-magnitude jolt at 5:03 p.m. in Baoxing County, also under the city of Y’an.

As of Thursday morning, at least four people have been killed and 41 others injured.

After the earthquakes, the national and local emergency, fire, medical, communications and other departments immediately responded to the disaster, dispatching batches of people to help with resettlement, road repair, medical treatment and resumption of power and communication networks in an orderly manner.

#China 🇨🇳 (Jun 1, 2022)

Otro vídeo desde #Sichuan, tras el fuerte sismo registrado hoy. Al menos 14 personas muertas y otras 14 heridas. #sismo #earthquake pic.twitter.com/iLmmbKo5nk

— 𝑪𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒍𝒂35 (@QuakeChaser35) June 1, 2022

By the end of 6 p.m. Thursday, the 684-member national fire rescue team had been engaged in rescue and relief operations, helping to set up more than 700 tents to accommodate local people.

Relevant Sichuan provincial authorities had allocated 100 million yuan (approximately USD 15 mln) for disaster relief, 400 tents and 514 people to rush repair electricity facilities.

At present, the main lines have all resumed power transmission, and communication services in the disaster areas have not been significantly affected.

In addition, Sichuan also dispatched 230 people to investigate and evaluate the housing and other building damage.

“By now, we have set up 50 tents with 150 beds. A total of 128 people have been relocated,” said Zhu Yali, director of the convenience service center in Taiping Town of Lushan County.