Poland to receive first EU money in autumn says expert

The European Commission will probably pay out the first money from the EU’s post-pandemic recovery fund to Poland in early autumn, a consulting expert has told PAP.

The EC on Wednesday approved Poland’s National Recovery Plan (KPO) following the country’s concessions in a rule-of-law dispute, including the liquidation of a contested disciplinary panel for judges at the Supreme Court.

Lukasz Koscijanczuk, a partner with the CRIDO consulting firm, said that the EC’s decision “is the formal closure of a long-lasting negotiation process, but not the end of the preparation process for the launch of KPO money in Poland.”

The EC’s approval will still have to be endorsed by the European Council later this month, he added.

But, according to Koscijanczuk, the final tweaking of the agreement between Poland and the EU will take a few more months due to the summer holiday season.

He added that the first payment of about EUR 4.2 billion can be expected in early autumn.

Originally designed for 2021-27, the KPO is worth EUR 35.4 billion, including EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in loans.