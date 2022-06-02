Poland accepts 3.77 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 3.77 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Thursday morning.

According to the SG, on Wednesday, Border Guard officers carried out around 21,400 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Thursday the number of arrivals had reached around 6,700 people.

The Border Guard also said that on Wednesday 27,000 people had left Poland for Ukraine. In total, around 1.77 million people have left Poland for Ukraine since the start of the war.