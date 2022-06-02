LIVE: 99th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Ukrainian authorities are fighting in the international arena to establish a tribunal for Russian war crimes, in the hopes of finally bringing the perpetrators to justice. Meanwhile, the Polish prime minister along with several members of his cabinet had travelled to Kyiv to meet with their Ukrainian counterparts, as well as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and sign memorandums of understanding in several areas of cooperation.

10:42 CEST

These are the indicative estimates of Russia's combat losses as of June 2, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

09:32 CEST

OPEC+ is working on making up for a drop in Russian oil output, two OPEC+ sources said on Thursday, as Russia’s production has fallen by around 1 million barrels per day as a result of Western sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine.

One OPEC+ source familiar with the Russian position said Moscow could agree to other producers compensating for its lower output but it may not happen at a Thursday meeting and might not be in full.

09:07 CEST

#Taiwan stops exporting chips with clock frequencies above 25 MHz to #Russia and #Belarus, as well as exporting equipment to manufacture them, reports DigiTimesAsia.

09:06 CEST

Slovakia will deliver eight self-propelled Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine under a commercial contract which a state-controlled producer signed, the Slovak Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The Zuzana 2 howitzer, a modernised version of an older model, is using 155-mm rounds and has an effective range of 40 km (25 miles) to more than 50 km (30 miles) depending on the ammunition type.

08:49 CEST

❗️The Office of the Prosecutor General of #Ukraine recorded the death of 17 more children in #Mariupol.

08:14 CEST

Russia has taken control of most of Ukraine’s industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, Britain’s defence ministry said on Thursday.

Britain said Ukraine likely remained in control of the river line in crossing sites between Sievierodonetsk and the neighbouring town of Lysychansk, and in the city of Lyman.

08:12 CEST

At a concert in #Germany, world-renowned singer @billieeilish kissed the #Ukrainian flag handed to her on stage.

07:19 CEST

⚡️ Institute for the Study of War: Russian forces try to advance on Lysychansk to avoid crossing Siversky Donets River.

According to the U.S. think tank, Russian forces have also made “incremental advances” north of Sloviansk and Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, with “limited success.”

07:06 CEST

First-person video footage of the clashes for #Severodonetsk.

