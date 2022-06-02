Ukraine: Russians advance in Sievierodonetsk, US to provide advanced rockets

Russia has taken control of most of Ukraine’s industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, Britain’s Defence Ministry reported on Thursday, as the aggressor is edging closer to claim a big prize in its offensive in the eastern Donbas region.

Heavy fighting as Russian troops enter Ukraine’s Sievierodonetsk

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Russians control 70 percent of Sievierodonetsk, citing a provincial governor.

First-person video footage of the clashes for #Severodonetsk.

Britain said Ukraine likely remained in control of the river line in crossing sites between the city and the neighbouring town of Lysychansk, and in the city of Lyman.

#Severodonetsk before and after #Russia's intervention.

In both locations, Ukrainian forces have destroyed existing bridges, the ministry added in the intelligence update posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in a boost for Ukraine, locked in a grinding struggle against Russia’s invading army, the United States announced a USD 700 mln (EUR 656,5 mln) weapons package for Kyiv that will include advanced rocket systems with a range of up to 80 km (50 miles).

🇺🇸⚡️#US announces $700 million military aid to Ukraine

The 11th military aid package for #Ukraine includes:

🔹High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)

🔹Anti-aircraft radars

🔹Javelin anti-tank systems, helicopters and cars

📰 US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken pic.twitter.com/2NzcIeRc40

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine promised it would not use the systems to hit targets inside Russia. Joe Biden hopes extending Ukraine’s artillery reach will help push Russia to negotiate an end to the war, now in its fourth month.

Besides the advanced rocket systems, called HIMARS, the new US package includes ammunition, counterfire radars, air surveillance radars, additional Javelin anti-tank missiles and anti-armour weapons, officials said.

Meanwhile in Rubizhne

In the bombed-out town of Rubizhne, a short distance northwest of Sievierodonetsk, residents filled up water jugs at an aid station.

Destroyed military vehicles littered streets lined with heavily damaged buildings. Children sat silently in a bomb shelter. Outside, black smoke rose above a red-domed Orthodox church.

Luhansk’s regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai, told Reuters that civilians were sheltering from Russian attacks under a Sievierodonetsk chemical plant that he said was hit by an air strike on Tuesday, releasing a large pink cloud.

This is not footage from a Netflix series. This is the city of #Rubizhne, #Ukraine. And all this is real.

Journalists showed how nitric acid burned. Recall that the invaders fired at the tanks several times. #UkraineUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/SutHrI9o74

“There are civilians there in bomb shelters, there are quite a few of them left, most of whom did not wish to leave,” Mr Gaidai said, specifying that approximately 15,000 people remained in the city.