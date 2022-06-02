The posthumous life of the invaders. How Russia honours its fallen

Some will be honoured with plaques or even monuments in their hometowns. Others will have “Hero’s Desks” put up in their former schools – with a portrait of the slain and an epitaph in their honour.

The death of guard captain Alexei Anufriev was announced to the residents of Uriupinsk in the Volgograd region and the rest of humanity by Natalia Karamysheva, executive secretary of the local branch of Putin’s United Russia (Yedinaya Rossiya) party and, incidentally, a former teacher of the slain soldier. This is the second former pupil she has said goodbye to. Karamysheva remembers Alosha as one of the best graduates of the school, a winner of sports competitions, a leader and a great friend.

All this was written down by Angelina Korobko, who edits obituaries and epigrams about those who invaded and died in Ukraine on the local web portal “Krivoye Zierkalo”. On this occasion, Korobko mentioned that the day before, on May 12, a junior sergeant, commander of the artillery reconnaissance section Mikhail Puriasyev, was buried in the village of Verkhnyi Balykly, while on May 11, 19-year-old pointman Mikhail Efremov was buried in Frolov.

So Angelina Korobko writes farewell notes, and the Polish intelligence services hopefully read them carefully. Thousands of obituaries, biographical notes, epitaphs and epigrams published from the western borders of the empire to Sakhalin are also a mine of knowledge for sociologists, anthropologists, political scientists and all sorts of researchers of Russia and its pathologies.

Lots of Cargo 200

From coast to coast scribes like Korobko bend over the keyboard to keep the chronicles of death. In fairness, however, it must be admitted that comrade journalist Angelina does not have as much work as necro-journalists elsewhere. The Volgograd region is, by Putin’s Russia standards, quite wealthy, which means there is no abject poverty there, so there aren’t as many people willing to serve the regime as cannon fodder. You won’t find many dead from Moscow (except the crew of the famous cruiser, Putin’s sunken gem), St Petersburg, rarely from big cities and areas where oil or gas has been discovered, so it’s possible to make a living.

It is a different matter in Dagestan, North Ossetia, Altai Krai, Buryatia, Khakassia, Tuva, or villages throughout the empire. It is from there that conscripts or contract soldiers and their blood flow. For the inhabitants of these regions of Russia, service in the army is often the only way to escape from these places, from overwhelming poverty. And the regime knows how to tempt, so they sign contracts and then die in Ukraine.

This is how one internet user derisively commented on Telegram, Russia’s most popular social media:

“Brothers Russians. Many people ask why there are so many Cargos 200 (this is how zinc coffins with soldiers’ corpses are referred to in military nomenclature) from Buryatia and Dagestan. Well, it is because our authorities are protecting the elite from Moscow, St Petersburg and other big cities. This is the heart of Russia, and it must be protected in order to sustain the economy, culture and morale. I think this is the right thing to do. It’s a very wise decision by Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, and it even helps to improve the living standards of the population. Our president has fooled everyone again.”

The post, embellished with Russian flags, ends with the cry “God with us”, which is no doubt a reference to the German “Gott mit uns”.

Returned without legs

Such voices from big cities usually appear on the occasion of great funerals, that is, when some unit from Ryazan (where there is a higher command school of the Airborne Forces) or Kazan is cut down. Wreaths on fresh graves overflow the cemetery alleys. Just like in Chelyabinsk, when on one day – 23 April – 7 men from the guards’ special forces unit were buried in one cemetery.

