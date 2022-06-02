Football: Substitutes complete Poland’s comeback against Wales

Poland won against Wales 2:1 in the opening game of the UEFA Nations League in Wrocław. The team coached by Czesław Michniewicz ended their rivals’ series of nine matches unbeaten.

Wales manager Robert Page let his key players rest before the crucial final of the World Cup playoffs, to be held on Sunday. Poland, on the other hand, sent onto the pitch almost the best possible lineup, with goalkeeper Kamil Grabara making his national debut.

After a promising start by the hosts, who had two perfect goal opportunities, the game became even, as Wales, who were able to hold the ball longer, gained a slight advantage. The Poles had big problems with the high pressure of their rivals and creating chances.

It was Wales who began the second half better and it paid off in the 52nd minute when Johnny Williams scored from outside the penalty area.

After conceding a goal, coach Michniewicz sent in Szymon Żurkowski and Jakub Kamiński. Although the Poles initially struggled against the well-positioned defence of their rivals, their attacks from the left side of the pitch finally brought results in the 73rd minute. Tymoteusz Puchacz dribbled past Smith and passed the ball to Kamiński, who put the ball into the net, scoring his first goal in the national team.

Poland had gained momentum since that moment and looked motivated to snatch the victory. In the 85th minute, Robert Lewandowski’s shot was blocked, but the Welsh defence was powerless against a tap-in by another substitute, Karol Świderski.

Despite having an advantage in the final moments of the match, Wales could not respond and in the end, they lost their first game since June 26, 2021.

In a week’s time, Poland will face Belgium in their next Nations League clash. The Welsh team, in turn, will try to win their World Cup berth against Ukraine on Sunday.