Help Without Borders 01.06

Watch the latest episode of TVP World’s Help Without Borders – a show dedicated to the refugees from Ukraine, to learn about their stories, the volunteers, charities, and organisations providing humanitarian assistance.

More than 3.6 million of the total of approximately 6.8 million refugees who have fled Ukraine – have reached the safety of Poland, which has been providing humanitarian help to the arrivals since the very beginning.

The programme’s first guest was Joanna Mackiewicz from Caritas Poland, supporting, in particular, victims of conflicts around the world and natural disasters.

“There are many refugees living in our facilities all around Poland and more than half of them are children,” she said as June 1 marks the International Children’s Day. “Of course, they are going to schools and fit into our society.”

’We want them to feel at home’

“However, we have a ‘language barrier’, also little children [who do not understand Polish] so we are trying to do anything we can to make them feel at home by organising Polish lessons for them,” she said.

As Ms Mackiewicz pointed out, the vast majority of those children came to Poland with their mothers, also pointing out that some of them were brought to the country by their siblings who are adults now.

“We also have orphans who came from the Ukrainian facilities as well as children with disabilities that were left at the hospitals when the war started,” she emphasised.

According to her, most of the Ukrainian families who have fled to Poland say they want to return to their homeland when the war ends.