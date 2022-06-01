Polish-Ukrainian intergovernmental meeting a ‘historical moment’: Zelenskyy

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, deputy PM Jarosław Kaczyński and other other government representatives visited Kiyv for Polish-Ukrainian consultations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the visit “a historical moment”.

We all live in the shadow of Russia’s barbaric attack: PM Morawiecki in Borodyanka

Wednesday’s visit was the first Polish-Ukrainian meeting in such a format aimed at providing aid to Ukraine in defeating Russian invading forces.

Deputy PM and head of the Polish ruling party PiS Jarosław Kaczyński pointed out that the consultations covered a wide variety of topics, which are not usually discussed during such meetings.

“We are deeply convinced that we need cooperation which builds a relationship between our nations, which is going to have really strong foundations. Such meetings are regular in Europe but this one was unprecedented not only because it took place in Kiyv. We covered a wider variety of topics, we discussed culture, internal affairs, economy as well very important environmental issues,” said Kaczyński.

Polish Prime Minister added that Poland joins the Ukrainian fight for freedom through diplomatic means. He said that it was Poland that supported the embargo on Russian oil in the EU.

“It is good that we managed to convince everybody in the EU that Russia has to lose oil as a source of income. While you hold the struggle against a powerful enemy, we try to help you through diplomacy, politics and humanitarian aid,” Morawiecki said.

It was a historical visit: Zelenskyy

“It was a historical and very productive meeting. I really appreciate the unprecedented support from Poland. The relationship between the countries has reached a new stage. We thank Poland for everything and we believe in our great future,” wrote Zelenskyy on Facebook.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also praised the cooperation with the representatives of the Polish authorities.

“Ukraine and Poland strengthen partnership! Happy to welcome our true friends Morawiecki and ￼the Polish government delegation to Kyiv. Together with President Zelenskyy, we held Ukrainian-Polish intergovernmental consultations. Working together on Ukrainian recovery and victory over the aggressor!” wrote Shmyhal.

Earlier, Morawiecki and State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin opened the temporary container houses compound in Borodyanka near Kyiv. Some 350 people will be offered accommodation in the compound which was financed and built by the Polish Armaments Group.