EC approves Poland’s National Recovery Plan: EU Commissioner

The European Commission has approved Poland’s post-COVID National Recovery Plan (KPO), European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni announced. The EU Recovery Fund is designed to help Poland, and other EU nations, boost their economies after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We discussed Poland’s National Recovery Plan and, after the discussion, the Commissioners agreed to motion EU Council to move ahead with the plan. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Warsaw on Thursday to announce the deal,” Gentiloni said.

“The European Commission has today given a positive assessment of Poland’s recovery and resilience plan,” the Commission said in a statement.

However, the Commission said the plan included milestones related to important aspects of the independence of the judiciary which had to be put in place for the recovery plan to be effective.

“Poland needs to demonstrate that these milestones are fulfilled before any disbursement can be made,” the Commission statement said.

EU funds unlocked after reversal of Poland judiciary changes

The Commission has long been at loggerheads with Poland’s government, accusing it of undercutting democracy, and froze Warsaw’s access to the recovery money until it reverses some of the changes they made to the country’s judiciary.

Warsaw’s ties with the Commission grew increasingly strained but the calculus changed after Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine, a neighbour of Poland. Warsaw won praise for taking in some 3.5 million Ukrainian refugees. The Commission since came under pressure to unlock the funds.

To clear the way, Poland’s parliament voted last Thursday in favour of a bill that would replace the disciplinary chamber for judges with a new body. To unlock disbursements Poland must also start reinstalling judges who had been dismissed by the contested chamber before any money is actually paid out, EU officials said.

Under the Recovery Fund, Poland could receive some 58.1 billion EUR, including nearly 24 billion EUR in grants and 34.2 billion EUR in loans.