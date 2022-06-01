Rock Rachon 01.06

In an exclusive interview, Michał Rachoń spoke to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal about the current state of the Russo-Ukrainian war and the Polish-Ukrainian intergovernmental co-operation.

Asked about his assessment of the current situation over three months after Russia invaded his country, PM Shmyhal conceded that the situation is difficult: Russians continue to exert military pressure and have an advantage in terms of numbers and equipment. The situation is hard, but it would be even worse if it were not for the heroic resistance put up by Ukrainian soldiers. Where fighting has already ceased, the focus now is on removing mines and rebuilding infrastructure.

PM Shmyhal spoke at length about the close co-operation between Polish and Ukrainian governments and the strong and explicit support Poland has offered Ukraine. The new good neighbourship policy which the presidents of both countries have announced during President Duda’s recent visit to Kyiv has numerous implications, but one of the most important is the intergovernmental co-operation. On Wednesday, both cabinets will meet in Kyiv. It is an unprecedented level of co-operation between an EU member state and a country that wants to join the bloc. PM Shmyhal expressed his hope that such close co-operation will enable Ukraine to learn more about the inner workings of the EU.

He also thanked Poland, both its leaders and the people, for their support. Apart from hosting Ukrainian refugees and offering military and humanitarian aid, PM Shmyhal said that more than 80 percent of Poles support Ukraine joining the EU. Poland has also been quick to offer Ukraine a chance to export its food produce via its ports in the Baltic, although certain obstacles, such as railway infrastructure using different gauges are something that will need to be worked on. Asked whether such close co-operation in terms of trade, which is as close to lifting all customs borders between Ukraine and the EU, at least on the Polish section of the bloc’s border, will not cause some friction with some EU member states, he pointed out two things. Firstly, Ukraine can offer a lot to the EU economically, thanks to its role as a large foodstuffs producer, but also as it possesses large raw materials resources that are necessary to produce high-tech products. Secondly, he stressed that the Ukrainian government is in touch with the European Commission and that the Polish-Ukrainian co-operation has the EC’s support, which he hopes would smooth over any resistance from some disgruntled EU members.