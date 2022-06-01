EC gives green light to release of funds for Poland

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The European Commission (EC) has approved Poland’s National Recovery Plan (KPO) following the country’s concessions in a rule-of-law dispute.

The EC said Poland’s KPO contained milestones related to important aspects of judicial independence and that Warsaw must show that they have been met before any payment could be made.

The dispute over the rule of law had led to the EC delaying its approval over the KPO, prompting the Polish government to adhere to a European court demand that it liquidate a judicial disciplinary body.

“Poland’s plan includes milestones related to important aspects of the independence of the judiciary, which are of particular importance to improve the investment climate and put in place the conditions for an effective implementation of the recovery and resilience plan,” the EC wrote in a press statement. “Poland needs to demonstrate that these milestones are fulfilled before any disbursement under the RRF (Recovery and Resilience Facility – PAP) can be made.”

Poland stands to receive EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in loans from the RRF, the EC said, adding that the money will go towards investment and reform measures outlined in the KPO. “It will enable Poland to emerge stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic and progress with the green and digital transitions,” the EC wrote.

“Poland’s plan contains several reforms to improve the investment climate in Poland,” the press statement continued. “This includes a comprehensive reform of the disciplinary regime applicable to Polish judges which is expected to strengthen important aspects of the independence of the judiciary.”