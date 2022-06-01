Jury rules Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp

A Virginia jury ruled that actor Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a widely watched six-week trial. The case featured explicit and graphic evidence and testimony detailing the former Hollywood couple’s soured relationship.

In a sweeping victory, Depp was awarded USD 10 million in compensatory damages and another USD 5 million in punitive damages. Jury also finds in favour of Heard in her countersuit against Depp, awarding her USD 2 million in compensatory damages.

Amber Heard released a statement through her legal team shortly following the jury’s decision.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,” Heard said in her statement.

She added that Depp’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech.

“I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly,” Heard said.

Testimony on troubled relationship widely livestreamed in media

Depp, the 58-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, sued Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse” in a newspaper opinion piece.

Heard, a 36-year-old actress, countersued for USD 100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a “hoax.”

Depp has denied hitting Heard or any woman and said she was the one who turned violent in their relationship.

At the centre of the legal case is a December 2018 opinion piece by Heard in The Washington Post in which she made the statement about domestic abuse. The article did not mention Depp by name but his lawyer told jurors it was clear that Heard was referring to him.

During six weeks of testimony, Heard’s attorneys argued that she had told the truth and that her comments were covered as free speech under the US Constitution’s First Amendment.

Jurors listened to recordings of the couple’s fights and saw graphic photos of Depp’s bloody finger. He said the top of the finger was severed when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him in 2015. Heard denied injuring Depp’s finger and said Depp sexually assaulted her that night with a liquor bottle. She said she struck him only to defend herself or her sister.

Testimony was livestreamed widely on social media, drawing large audiences to hear details about the couple’s troubled relationship.

Depp lost a libel case less than two years ago against The Sun, a British tabloid that labelled him a “wife-beater.” A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.