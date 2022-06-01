Zaporizhzhia power plant’s staff continues to operate it: head of Energoatom

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains under the occupation of Russian forces. The Ukrainian state nuclear energy company has warned of a possible disaster at the largest nuclear facility in Europe. TVP World’s Don Arleth spoke with Petro Kotin, the Acting President of Energoatom national nuclear energy company, to hear about the dangers the Russians pose to this key industry at the time of war.

According to Mr Kotin, the Russian invaders have stationed about 500 troops in the plant. In spite of this, the plant continues to be operated by the Ukrainian staff, who also remain in touch with Energoatom. The plant also remains connected to the Ukrainian grid and supplies power to it, although as Mr Kotin said, it only operates at under half of its capacity.

The Russian’s stated reason for occupying the plant was claims that there were nuclear weapons there or that Ukrainian terrorists were attempting to blow it up. He stresses that these claims were nonsensical. The plant makes for a perfect army base, with numerous defensive points and a wide perimeter that is monitored using cameras. There are also many facilities, such as cafeterias, which the occupiers can use. And most importantly, the troops stationed there are protected by the fact that no one will try to shell a place where so much radioactive material is stored.