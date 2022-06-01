Pulse of Culture 1.06

Pulse of Culture reviews the most important cultural events in Poland and abroad. This episode focuses on the International Festival of East of Culture which brings together the world of music, literature and performing arts as well as the cultures of Poland, Ukraine and Belarus.

The International Festival of East of Culture will take place this summer in several cities in eastern Poland. It is a series of concerts, art exhibitions, as well as encounters with literature and arts. In the concert of duets, Polish artists will perform with artists from Ukraine, Armenia, Belarus and other eastern countries.

The East of Culture begins in Rzeszów and later moves to Lublin and Białystok.

Other topics covered were the unique ceramics exhibition in Avignon; allocation of USD 2 million from the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas for saving historical treasures in Ukraine; staging of the ancient play “Birds” by Aristophanes in Pompei Archaeological Park; termination of Aleksandra Kurzak’s and Roberto Alagna’s contracts with Barcelona’s opera theatre Gran Teatre del Liceu over controversy with “Tosca”.