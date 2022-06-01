Polish PM calls for action on Ukrainians deported to Russia

Mateusz Morawiecki made the call on Wednesday during Polish-Ukrainian consultations held in Kyiv under the chairs of the Polish and Ukrainian prime ministers.

Viacheslav Ratynskyi/PAP

The international community needs to advocate more for Ukrainian citizens deported to Russia, if it wants to consider itself “free, democratic and law abiding”, the Polish prime minister has said.

Morawiecki highlighted the plight of Ukrainians who have been deported deep into Russia and added that “in our history we have had whole decades of deportations to Siberia, the depths of Russia, for many generations.”

“This criminal procedure should be censured with full force, but it has so far not been censured,” he said. “The whole international community, if it wants to consider itself free, democratic and law-abiding, should much more loudly advocate for those Ukrainian citizens who have been transported to the heart of Russia.”

“It’s an exceptional crime. A crime about which there has practically been silence in Western Europe.”

The prime minister was accompanied by the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski. At a joint press conference with Denys Shmyhal, Morawiecki expressed gratitude and respect for the entire Ukrainian government and nation for their unequal fight against Russian invading forces.

“The Ukrainian nation is showing huge courage, determination,” he said. “It is fighting for independence, not only its own, but also for the security and peace of others. We feel this very deeply, we understand; we have ourselves many times been in such a situation.”