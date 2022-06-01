The stars of Kremlin propaganda. Kings of lies and hate

One wearing a jacket with a stand-up collar fashions himself into a type of Stalin or a Jesuit preacher. The other, due to her metallic voice, has earned herself a nickname of the “iron doll”. The third one uses street slang and tells jokes in a language straight from the gutter. Still another, a six-time divorcee, is ostentatiously religious and appears in the company of Patriarch Cyril.

The TV stars of Kremlin propaganda are paid millions for disinformation, mockery, nonsense, cynicism, praising crimes, spreading hatred, aggression, fear and absurd conspiracy theories. Such names as Solovyov, Skabeyeva, Popov, Sheinin, Kiselyov or Simonyan have just become a contradiction of all, even the most elementary, standards of honest journalism.

It is because today, Vladimir Putin, who is now at his own request degrading the status of Russia to the level of a bandit state and a world pariah, the most important rule seems to be the one on which Joseph Goebbels once built the propaganda of the “thousand-year-old” Third Reich – a lie repeated a thousand times becomes the truth.

Ukrainian soldiers take drugs…

When in 2000 Putin became president of Russia for the first time, the only change he made in his Kremlin office inherited from Boris Yeltsin was to replace a pen on his desk with a TV remote control. And one of the first decisions made by the Kremlin was to take control over all TV stations, especially over the independent at that time NTV (Russian: HTB) station, which was taken over by Gazprom. And it wasn’t really for the fact that NTV openly criticized Putin’s election for president. The new tsar simply couldn’t stand that in the extremely popular satirical program “Puppets”(“Куклы”) broadcast on that television, the puppet personifying Putin was a malicious, cruel and ugly gnome.

After more than two decades, Putin himself has turned into the arch-director of the puppet theatre, controlling practically all Russian TV stations, not to mention the radio and newspapers. To make them dance to Putin’s tune, only last year the state budget pumped over 103 billion roubles (approximately 7.2 billion zlotys) of subsidies into the First Channel (Первый канал), Russia-1 (Россия-1), Russia Today(Россия Сегодня), NTV (Телеко мнВани) WGTRK (Всеросси́йская госуда́рственная телевизио́нная и радиовеща́тельная компа́ния ВГТРК). It’s about 40 percent more than a year before, and this year this stream of money will surely be even greater.

And it’s no longer even a secret that all the news and political programs hosts in these stations receive instructions (методички) directly from the Kremlin. The guests invited to those programs are instructed in advance what they are allowed to say so that the message is in tune with the authorities’ stance. The pattern is always the same – the host presents a view which is in line with the Kremlin’s propaganda and the guests must refer to it and, of course, the more enthusiastic they are the better.

But, as a rule, there is always also a “whipping boy” who somehow tries to argue and is naturally being thundered, mocked and insulted. The presenter always makes sure that the discussion does not get dangerously derailed and that the Kremlin’s view always prevails in the summary.

The favourite strategy is a lie and disinformation, sometimes blown up into absurd, even comic dimensions. It usually starts with a brief TASS “information” release that is rubbish in itself. Recently, for example, TASS reported that “a Ukrainian prisoner of war spoke about the drug use among Ukrainian soldiers before the fight.” “I used this drug myself, as it was delivered by the volunteers, and it’s called Theofidrin. It makes you feel no fear before the fight” – the prisoner was said to testify.

Click here to read the full article.

By Krzysztof Darewicz

Translated by Ewa Sawicka