Talking Europe 1.06

Ashim Kumar and Sascha Fahrbach discuss the latest European developments and trends. In this instalment of Talking Europe, they dive into the bizarre universe of Russian state television, and the phenomenon of travel shaming.

Russian Propaganda

Russian television was never known as the best in the world. Yet, there is one thing the Soviet Union mastered and the Russian Federation carried on polishing: the art of creating propaganda.

Since the age of black-and-white television, Soviet Television was filled with stories of heroic deeds carried out by statuesque Soviet supermen. Putin must be fond of the good old times, but he does not yet match his Soviet forerunners.

Russian propaganda became as brutal and upfront, as the Russian army is in Ukraine. Seemingly living in an alternative universe, the showrunners write down what comes to their heads. For example, they fantasise about Russia’s supposed ability to destroy the United States with merely four missiles.

Travel Shaming

International travel restrictions caused by the COVID pandemic have made international travel difficult for some and outright impossible for others. And those who travel more frequently have become victims of a new phenomenon called “travel shaming.”

Many people have been forced to cancel their vacation trips or even family visits. When they see others enjoying a seemingly unnecessary trip, they may act angrily, feel jealous, and think it is unfair. Moreover, the call by international governments to reduce fossil fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emission will likely drive up the cost of air travel.