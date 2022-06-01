We all live in the shadow of Russia’s barbaric attack: PM Morawiecki in Borodyanka

“Today, Ukraine fights to bring back peace [in Ukraine] but also in the whole of Europe,” Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, adding that “we all live in the shadow of Russia’s barbaric and bestial attack – Russia that has been testing its laboratory of evil.”

Visiting the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka to attend the opening of a temporary container houses compound, PM Morawiecki recalled, during a press conference, how “three months ago Borodyanka was still a normal town… This idyll, this normal life transformed, all of a sudden, into hell. Barbarians from Russia arrived and destroyed this normal life.”

The PM said Russia was testing its laboratory of evil that featured “murder, mobile crematoria, rape, deportation of children, war crimes, crimes of genocide. [Russia] is testing the West.”

The official said that these means of terror were known to history. “Whereto do we trace back such a scenario? To 1938-1939, when first Austria, then Czechoslovakia, and Poland [were invaded by Germany]. Hitler did not stop. Let us keep that historical knowledge in the back of our minds, lest we, Europe, the EU, wake up surprised to Putin pushing on… Today Ukraine stops the assailants in their tracks,” the PM said.

“This is why today, here, in Borodyanka, and many other locations in Ukraine, we try bringing back a substitute of normal life,” he said referring to the opening of the container houses compound.

Poland to become an enconomic hub for Ukraine

During the conference, the PM said “Poland will become an economic hub for independent Ukraine and we are going to try helping as of today.”

He said that Poland was asked for help in “improving the capacity and infrastructure that would help transport Ukrainian crops and commodities from Ukraine to the Middle East, Africa, and other states.”

The PM stressed that the shipment of crops from Ukraine was one of the key topics of the European Council’s Monday-Thursday meeting.

“It’s… around 50 mln tonnes of crops per year without which North Africa and the Middle East may experience serious troubles with feeding their populations,” he stressed.

He went on to say that already today there were “a couple of interministerial agreements that will, on one hand, help Ukraine, on the other, give Poland an economic push.” He specified that the said agreements pertained to “accords on, for instance, Ukrainian grains export.” He also mentioned the cooperation between Poland and Ukraine’s defence, internal affairs, and infrastructure ministries.

If Ukraine falls, nothing will be what it used to be

“Polish companies will take part in the rebuilding of Ukraine but first Ukraine must be defended, and Russian forces repelled. This is the goal that the Ukrainian military is pursuing today with the help of the free world,” PM Morawiecki said.

Referring to the consensus reached on the sixth package of EU sanctions on Russia “we have maintained the unity of this free world.” The package of sanctions covers Russian gas with the temporary exception of crude oil delivered via pipelines.

“The sixth package of sanctions also covers crude oil. Crude oil is a huge part of the Russian Federation’s income. We must deliver such an economic strike as to make Putin unable to finance his cruel and barbaric war. This is why this package of sanctions is that important,” he said.

The PM also appealed for continued remembrance of the terrifying number of children who died in Ukraine during the war. “Doubtlessly, there are over 250 documented cases of cruel and bestial murders of children in Ukraine. Moreover, a couple of million children had to leave their homes,” he said.

The official also recalled that “at least 200,000 children were kidnapped, taken away and deported to Russia.”

“It deserves to be stressed that today, here in Ukraine, not just the history of Europe is written down but also, perhaps, the history of the world, for if Ukraine falls, nothing will ever be the same the way it used to be. We have to reconstruct the political order in such a way so that Russia does not threaten the peace of other countries with its ‘Russian order’,” he stressed.