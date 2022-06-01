Forbes names Poland as leader in aiding Ukraine

The ranking's authors highlighted visits by Polish government officials to Ukraine, actions on the international political arena and financial aid granted to Kyiv.

Jakub Szymczuk/KPRP

Poland has come first in a ranking countries giving aid to Ukraine, the Polish edition of Forbes magazine has reported.

The magazine analysed the activities of many countries based on 11 criteria to create an index showing which states were most engaged in helping Ukraine.

It took into account voting at the UN General Assembly on demanding a Russian withdrawal, recognising Russian acts in Ukraine as genocide, expulsion of Russian diplomats, including Russia on a list of “hostile countries,” taking part in a conference at the Ramstein base in Germany on support for Ukraine, the extent of financial aid granted both in absolute terms and as a proportion of GDP, visits of high-ranking officials to Ukraine between February 24 and May 30, and opposition to imposing sanctions on Moscow.

The highest possible score was 100 with countries scoring more than 40 points recognised as being friendly towards Ukraine. Poland came first with 97 points with the USA second on 96 and Estonia third on 95. Also in the top 10 were Latvia (94), Canada (88), Lithuania (88), Great Britain (88), Slovakia (82), the Czech Republic (81) and Portugal (78).

The ranking’s authors highlighted visits by Polish government officials to Ukraine, actions on the international political arena and financial aid granted to Kyiv.

Poland has given Ukraine USD 3.1 billion, or 0.46 percent of its GDP.