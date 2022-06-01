Armed cops raid strip bars across Poland and seize gang members accused of drugging and fleecing clients

Twenty-two people suspected of being gang members of the organized criminal group behind the clubs were detained.

Armed police have raided over 20 strip clubs as part of a national crackdown on dodgy Go-Go bars ripping off clients.

CBŚP The raids followed months of painstaking undercover investigations at clubs in Warsaw, Kraków, Poznań, Wrocław, Gdańsk, Sopot, Lublin, Rzeszów, Łódź, Katowice, Bydgoszcz and Zakopane.CBŚP

In a coordinated swoop in cities across Poland, over 500 officers stormed the Cocomo chain of clubs seizing documents, phones and computers.

Luring customers in with the promise of naked female company, clients were then served drinks before losing consciousness and having their bank accounts emptied by staff who took their credit cards.CBŚP

They also confiscated items worth 1.2 million PLN in the form of cash, cars luxury watches and jewellery.

Karol Borchólski from the National Prosecutor’s Office said: “The headquarters of the entire network, in which there was a huge monitoring centre, was located in Krakow.

“It was from here that the work of all clubs was directed and supervised, purchases were made, new employees were recruited and trained.

“There were also monitoring servers recording images from clubs in various cities. The officers secured eight servers, IT equipment and over 4,000 disks with monitoring footage.”

The gang members now face up to 12 years in jail.CBŚP

During one visit a client was forced to pay PLN 1 million (EUR 215k).

A spokesman from the Central Police Investigation Bureau said: “So far, investigators have established that up to several thousand customers could be defrauded, including foreigners who lost from several thousand zlotys to even a million zlotys.

“The collected material shows that the victims’ phones were used to manipulate their bank accounts, increasing the daily limit, increasing the thresholds for credit card operations, and even taking loans in the amount of several dozen thousand zlotys.”

