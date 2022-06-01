Poland to decide quickly on purchase of Korean weapons: Polish MoD

Polish Minister of Defence Mariusz Błaszczak said that his visit to South Korea marks the beginning of negotiations related to the purchase of Korean weapons. The final decision on the issue is expected to be taken as quickly as possible.

“I have invited my counterpart to Poland and I hope that we will seal the final deal during his visit,” Błaszczak said. He held talks with the Korean Minister of Defence Lee Jong-sup, the minister responsible for the arms industry Gang Eun-ho and representatives of Korean weapon manufacturers.

During a press conference, Błaszczak said that the negotiations would concern the K2 tanks and that the Korean military equipment should reach Polish Army as soon as possible.

“We would like the Korean tanks to be produced in Poland and we would like to negotiate the transfer of technology. We also want to introduce modern infantry fighting vehicles and get rid of the ones which are used by the Polish Army since the 1960s,” Błaszczak said.

Poland is also interested in purchasing Korean jet fighters which are compatible with US F-16s. They would take place of the Russian-made Mig-29 and Su-22 jet fighters.

Błaszczak also announced that it is possible to increase the number of self-propelled howitzers Krab in the Polish Army. They are co-produced by Polish and Korean manufacturers.

Earlier Polish Minister of Defence announced that he signed a letter of intent with his Korean counterpart on “the possibilities of development of research related mainly to modern weapons”.

“It is a good solution as it provides an opportunity for the Polish weapon manufacturers and research facilities,” Błaszczak said.

He added that the cooperation with South Korea is a part of the plan designed to make Poland safe and deter a potential aggressor.