Poland to become economic hub for independent Ukraine says PM

Viacheslav Ratynskyi/PAP

Poland has been requested to assist in the export of goods, mainly from Ukraine, and will serve as an economic hub for that country, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said on Wednesday.

Mateusz Morawiecki, said during a press conference at the opening of a temporary housing site that was created with shipping containers, in Borodyanka, Ukraine: “Poland will become an economic hub for an independent Ukraine and, already today, we will try to lend a hand.”

He pointed out that Poland was receiving funds from the EU in order to “increase capacity and improve infrastructure so that the export of grain and goods from Ukraine to the Middle East, Africa and other countries can be enabled.”

The prime minister also reiterated that Ukraine was fighting today to restore peace and security to all of Europe because “today, we all we all live in shadow of Russia’s barbaric and bestial attack.”

He noted that the most important thing today was to return peace to Ukraine.

“We are focusing on restoring, as quickly as possible, peace, security and a return to normal economic activity,” he added.