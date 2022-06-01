Hungarians block sanctions against Russia: Romanian media

Romanian media have described the policy of Viktor Orban’s government as the main barrier to imposing sanctions on Russia in connection with its invasion of Ukraine. In return, as they ironically note, Budapest sent shipments of liturgical wine to Ukraine.

“Mass wine deliveries is the help that the Orban government provides to Ukraine,” wrote the Bucharest online daily Adevarul.

A Romanian website found that Hungarians who refuse to send weapons to Ukraine have already sent around 500 liters of wine used for liturgical ceremonies to the war-hit country. It was donated by several Hungarian dioceses.

According to Adevarul, even the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was involved in delivering the wine to Ukraine. The Hungarian Foreign Affairs Ministry covered the transport costs of the shipment.

The Romanian website reminded that despite the relatively small support granted by Budapest to Kyiv, the Hungarians had already hosted over 700,000 Ukrainian war refugees.