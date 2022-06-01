Poland’s unemployment rate at 3.0 pct in April: Eurostat

Poland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.0 percent in April 2022 from the previous month, Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, reported on Wednesday.

According to Eurostat, in April 2022, the unemployment rate in eurozone countries, according to seasonally adjusted data, stood at 6.8 percent.

According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s unemployment rate fell to 5.2 percent in April 2022 from 5.4 percent in March 2022.

The discrepancy between GUS and Eurostat figures results from the use of different methodologies.