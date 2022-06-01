Turkey FM: we have asked the UN to change the name to “Turkiye”

“We have asked the United Nations and other organisations that the international name of our country should henceforth be not ‘Turkey’, but ‘Turkiye’,” said Turkey’s head of diplomacy, Mevlut Cavusoglu, as quoted by the Anatolia agency.

“We have prepared the ground for this change. We have enabled the UN, other international organisations, and countries to see how this modification will look like in practice,” said the Turkish minister.

He added that Turkish products intended for export would now use the words “made in Turkiye” instead of “made in Turkey”.

In July 2016, the Czech government decided to make a similar change. In addition to the official international name of the country “Czech Republic”, the term “Czechia” may also be used.