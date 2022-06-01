Canada introduces law to freeze the sale of handguns

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa, Canada, “We’re introducing legislation to implement a national freeze on handgun ownership. What this means is that it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer, or import handguns anywhere in Canada. In other words, we’re capping the market for handguns.”

Canada’s government introduced legislation on Monday to implement a “national freeze” on the sale and purchase of handguns as part of a gun-control package that would also limit magazine capacities and ban certain toy guns.

The new legislation, which resurrects some measures that were shelved last year amid a national election. It appears to be a response to the shooting of 19 children and two teachers in their classroom in Uvalde, Texas last week.

Canadians agree that we need less gun violence. We’ve been working with these and other advocates – many of whom have lost loved ones to this horrific violence – to further strengthen Canada’s gun control laws. And yesterday, we introduced new legislation to do just that. pic.twitter.com/vudS2k4SpM

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters the new measures were needed as gun violence was increasing.

“These are actions that doctors, experts, and chiefs of police have been calling for, for years, and we’re acting on their advice,” he said.

“We’re also fighting gun smuggling and trafficking by increasing maximum criminal penalties and providing more tools for law enforcement to investigate firearm crimes and will require the permanent alteration of long gun magazines so they can never hold more than five rounds. These are actions that doctors, experts, and chiefs of police have been calling for, for years, and we’re acting on their advice.”

The handgun freeze would contain exceptions, including for elite sport shooters, Olympic athletes and security guards. Canadians who already own handguns would be allowed to keep them.

Canada has stronger gun legislation than the United States, its gun homicide rate is less than one-fifth of the U.S. rate. According to the website worldpopulationreview.com Canada has a firearm-related death rate per 100K population of 2.05 in 2022, putting it roughly on a par with European countries Croatia and the Czech Republic.