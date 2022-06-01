Poland accepts 3.75 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 3.75 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Wednesday morning.

According to the SG, on Tuesday, Border Guard officers carried out around 22,500 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday the number of arrivals had reached around 6,300 people.

The Border Guard also said that on Tuesday 24,200 people had left Poland for Ukraine. In total, around 1.74 million people have left Poland for Ukraine since the start of the war.