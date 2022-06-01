Help Without Borders 31.05

Today is the 97th day of the war in Ukraine, the conflict goes on, and people in Ukraine still need help. The guests of this episode of Help Without Borders was Michał Mikołajczyk, Executive Board member of the Polish Red Cross and Benjamin Coope from The Ukrainian House in Warsaw.

The Polish Red Cross is an organisation affiliated with the world’s largest humanitarian movement, one of the oldest in human history. Since the beginning of the armed conflict in Ukraine, the Polish Red Cross has already helped more than 300,000 refugees who have arrived in Poland.

The Ukrainian House in Warsaw is run by immigrants from Ukraine from the Foundation “Our Choice” (FOC).

“We specialise in supporting the integration of migrants into Polish society and opposing the exclusion and discrimination of foreigners. We build bridges between Poles and Ukrainians and strive to disabuse negative stereotypes,” the Ukrainian House website states.