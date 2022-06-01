LIVE: 98th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia’s aggression on Ukraine continues with the assailed country accusing Moscow of repeated usage of thermobaric weapons, this time against Ukrainian forces withdrawing from Lyman, Donbas region.
07:47 CEST
‼️President @ZelenskyyUa stated that #Ukraine does not intend to attack #Russian territory with long-range weapons. pic.twitter.com/TqgK00q3lx
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 1, 2022
